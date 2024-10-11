'Jonas' vs Jonas in race for Mandaue City mayor?

“JONAS” Cortes filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor in Mandaue City at the last minute on the final day of COC filing on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8, 2024.

The aspirant is not the dismissed mayor Jonas Cabungal Cortes, who filed his COC last Friday, Oct. 4, seeking a new term in the 2025 midterm elections.

The “Jonas” who filed her COC at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) around 5 p.m. Tuesday is the nickname of Joey Cortes, who claimed to be a political science graduate, studied law and obtained a master’s degree in public administration.

Joey, 50, also claimed that she had served as chairman of Sangguniang Kabataan in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

Women empowerment

In an interview after she filed her COC, Joey said she is not a nuisance candidate, adding that lack of female leadership at the City Hall inspired her to run for Mandaue’s top elective post.

“This is really about women empowerment because I have a political science background and I previously ran for office. I’ve noticed that only men have governed Mandaue, and I believe it’s time for a woman to lead. That’s why I decided to run for mayor,” Joey said in Cebuano.

“I made this decision on my own,” she added.

The camp of the dismissed mayor, however, believes that she is fielded to confuse voters.

City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan told reporters on Friday, Oct. 11, that Jonas’ camp will file a petition urging the Comelec to declare Joey a nuisance candidate.

Calipayan further said that Joey is reportedly an employee of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano-Dizon.

SunStar Cebu tried to get a statement from Ouano-Dizon, but messages and calls to her camp have gone unanswered as of this writing.

Petition

Jonas’ legal team is considering filing the petition at either the Comelec office in Mandaue City or its central office in Manila.

The petition must be resolved before Nov. 15, which Calipayan said is the start of the printing of ballots.

“Hopefully, the petition will be successful before the ballot printing deadline,” Calipayan said.

He also recalled that Joey Cortes previously ran for mayor in 2007, challenging Jonas Cortes.

Although he couldn’t recall the outcome of the petition filed against her at that time, he believes it was granted, as Joey Cortes’ name did not appear on the ballot that year.

Rumors

Calipayan said there were photos circulating online that show Joey with Quano-Dizon, the lawmaker’s husband, and other members of the Ouano family.

“We’ve heard rumors that she is an employee of the other camp, though we don’t know what position she holds,” said Calipayan.

He said everyone has the right to run for office, but he questioned the intent behind her candidacy.

“If the intention is to confuse voters or if someone asked or paid you to run, that’s an insult to our electoral system. It’s important that the will of the electorate is respected and expressed clearly,” he said.

Ouano-Dizon’s brother, Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, is running for mayor in Mandaue. The last time he ran for the position was in 2007 but he lost to Jonas.

Legal troubles

Jonas is facing legal troubles that resulted in his suspension and dismissal from office.

Last August, Jonas was suspended for one year without pay due to grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service. This suspension stemmed from his designation of an unqualified officer-in-charge of the City Social Welfare Services Office in 2022.

More than a month later, on Oct. 3, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Jonas dismissed from service after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.

The case was based on a complaint filed on Oct. 17, 2022 by Mandaue City residents. Jonas was accused of allowing a cement batching plant to operate continuously from 2020 to 2022 without required permits. The plant allegedly posed health risks and disturbances to nearby residents.

Jonas refused to issue a cease-and-desist order against the plant and allowed its continued operation.

The anti-graft office ruled that Jonas had a duty to act but deliberately chose not to. It ruled

Jonas’ dismissal from service with penalties: forfeiture of retirement benefits, and disqualification from holding public office in the future. If dismissal cannot be enforced due to separation from office, the penalty will be converted to a fine equivalent to one year’s basic salary.

The dismissed mayor’s camp filed a petition before the Supreme Court on Oct. 9, to prevent the Comelec from canceling his COC and prohibiting him from running in the midterm polls. / CAV