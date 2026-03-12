Jones undergoes tumor surgery

Actress and politician Angelica Jones revealed that she underwent surgery to remove a tumor on Friday, March 6, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Jones shared that she had endured the illness for years but repeatedly postponed the operation because of her public service as a board member.

Hours before the procedure, she posted a lengthy message asking for prayers and describing her long health struggle.

“My only weapon is the Miracle Bible that I carry with me every day and pray over constantly. Through the Bible and through the Lord, I draw the strength to overcome the severe hardships and health struggles I have endured,” she wrote.

Jones said she had been hospitalized repeatedly over the past 15 years and relied on pain relievers during the last campaign period just to continue traveling around Laguna’s 3rd District.

She added that the operation had earlier been postponed because doctors required medical clearance due to heart issues and a pre-diabetic condition.

Despite the delays, Jones said she remained hopeful that her health would improve through treatment and faith. / TRC S