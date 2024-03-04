Jongoy endorsed as Imbong’s replacement as Cebu BRT project manager

THE Cebu City executive department has endorsed Cebu City Transportation Office legal officer Kent Francesco Jongoy to replace Norvin Imbong as Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project manager.

The announcement came after the flag raising ceremony held at the Plaza Sugbo grounds on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell announced the appointment of new department heads and assistant department heads, including his role as the hospital administrator in the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Rosell will replace the late hospital administrator Sonia Empinado.

Rosell said he was appointed as CCMC administrator with a focus on completing the building, emphasizing the mayor’s directive that “the poor cannot wait.”

When sought for his reaction in a chat message on Monday, Jongoy described the task as “a very tall order,” but he expressed gratitude to the mayor for the trust.

Jongoy expressed hope that all stakeholders would unite for the completion of the CBRT project once and for all.

When asked about his first agenda if he were in the position, Jongoy said he would “try to resolve what went wrong.” (AML)