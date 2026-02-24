Jopay once left SexBomb over religious concerns

SEXBOMB Girls member Jopay Paguia revealed on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda that she left the group not once, but twice.

Like former member Izzy Trazona, religion played a role in her hesitation to return to the SexBomb Dancers.

Jopay admitted she was worried that their costumes and dance routines might conflict with her faith and church teachings.

“So, pinag-pray ko po talaga iyan. Kinausap ko yung pastor ko. Sabi ko, ‘Magiging masamang tao po ba ako pag bumalik ako?’ Isa lang po ang sinabi sa akin, ‘Ano bang una mong naging trabaho? Anong una mong natutunan? Binigyan ka ni Lord ng talent. Ano bang binigay sa iyo? Kumanta at sumayaw. Nasa sa iyo na lang yan kung paano mo siya gagamitin,’” she shared.

She continued praying for guidance and asked God for a sign. She eventually saw children outside dancing to their hit song “Spaghetti,” which she took as confirmation to return. / TRC