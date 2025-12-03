Jornales felt guilty over Masa’s eviction

HEATH Jornales admitted feeling guilty about Marco Masa’s eviction from “Bahay ni Kuya.”

Three Kapuso artists were nominated, but voting showed Heath receiving 67.78 percent. Marco got 14.85 percent, while Vinzon Iñigo received 17.37 percent.

“I was shocked because I didn’t expect I would stay instead of Marco. I’m new, like no one knows me yet, and Marco has been in the industry for a long time,” Heath told Kuya.

“I have regrets, like why did I stay instead of him? I don’t even know if I really showed my personality.”

Iñigo said Marco already has a career outside the show compared to Heath, who is still starting.

Heath, called the “Fighting Prince ng Taguig” in the Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0, was last seen in “Mga Batang Riles” as Jillian Ward’s brother.

One reason believed to have affected Marco’s eviction was his so-called “pabebe” love team with Eliza Borromeo, who was also evicted last Saturday. / TRC S