THE Philippine showbiz industry is mourning the death of indie star Jorrybell Agoto, known for her role in “Filipiñana,” at the age of 31.

Her brother, Jed Agoto, confirmed the sad news to GMA News Online, saying the actress died on Nov. 17, at 5:20 p.m.

Jed also shared a social media story dedicated to his older sister, writing, “Ate, that wasn’t fair,” accompanied by a crying face emoji.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) also posted a tribute to Jorrybell.

“Your contribution to the Philippine film industry will remain etched in our hearts. Thank you very much and farewell, Jorrybell,” part of the FDCP’s post read.

In September, her family revealed that the actress was in critical condition due to lymphoma. / TRC