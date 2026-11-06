Jose Mari Chan’s energy at 81 earns admiration

Many admired OPM legend Jose Mari Chan for his humble and energetic demeanor after he was seen personally handling his luggage upon arriving in Las Vegas for his concert tour with The Company.

Despite being 81, Chan reportedly does not rely on assistants and was even seen pushing his own luggage cart at the airport.

Among his secrets to staying healthy are regular exercise, including a 45-minute morning walk, a disciplined diet and staying active through work.

Chan arrived in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 2, for the “Pinoy na Krismas” tour with The Company. TRC S