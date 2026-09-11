Joseph Marco has 19 rescued cats

ACTOR Joseph Marco welcomed his 19th cat, which he rescued from the streets.

“Yesterday, I rescued one. Coming from the gym, I saw a kitten on top of a vending machine. I called the cat. She was so dehydrated. I had no choice but to take her in,” Marco said in an interview in Manila.

He named the cat Cosmo. Joseph is known as an advocate for animal welfare.

“Right now, I technically have 19. Thankfully, I have a huge place. They can roam around and I have someone who helps me take care of them,” he added.

Marco said he cannot bear seeing or thinking about sick cats being left on the streets. / TRC S