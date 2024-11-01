Josh Cullen holds concert in Cebu

JOSH Cullen officially announces that his highly anticipated “Lost and Found” concert is heading to Cebu this November, following previous announcements in Dubai and Hong Kong.

Significantly, this series of concerts marks Josh’s first-ever tour as a solo performer as he embarks on a new larger-scale world tour starting this November. Aside from being a part of the PPop superstars, SB19, this tour may lead to more excitement with his inspiring music and boundless energy for fans all over the globe.

Following the success of the “Lost and Found” album concert at the New Frontier Theater on Sept. 29, 2024, which marked the official launch of Josh’s debut album titled “Lost and Found,” fans in the Visayas won’t have to wait much longer. The pop singer will showcase his exceptional skills in dancing, singing and stage performance in Cebu on Nov. 9 at The Tent, Mandani, in Mandaue City.

In addition to the Cebu show, Josh announced on his social media channels and official website that he will perform in Dubai on Nov. 2 at the Asiana Hotel. For the Hong Kong show, Josh is set to perform on Nov. 10 at SOHO HOUSE, located on the third floor in the Duplex Studio.

Each section for the Cebu, Dubai and Hong Kong shows offers specific merchandise packages that fans can avail of — from group photo opportunities. exclusive lanyards, exclusive t-shirts to exclusive photo cards.

Lost and Found album highlights his talent as a poignant storyteller. The new single, “No Control,” features the rising Filipino rock band (e)motion engine, while the official music video showcases Josh’s journey of embracing his vulnerabilities and discovering himself. Fans can look forward to performances of singles from the album, including “Silent Cries,” “Honest,” “Lights Out” and the viral hit “1999.”

Since its release, the album has received a positive response from fans, accumulating millions of streams on Spotify. Earlier this year, Josh won several awards for his music and represented the Philippines at the Round Festival in Korea. He was also featured in this year’s Grammy’s Global Spin. / PR