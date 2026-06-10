Josh Ford undergoes five surgeries

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Josh Ford successfully underwent five surgical procedures on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The procedures included septoplasty, uncinectomy, polypectomy, left turbinectomy and left myringoplasty.

Septoplasty is done to correct a deviated septum to improve breathing. Meanwhile, an uncinectomy involves removing small growths inside the nose.

A polypectomy refers to the removal of nasal polyps that can cause nasal blockage, while a left turbinectomy involves removing the largest turbinate to help improve airflow and breathing.

Doctors also repaired his ruptured eardrum through a procedure called left myringoplasty.

The myringoplasty was reportedly due to injuries he sustained in a 2023 car accident, which also claimed the life of his fellow Sparkle artist, Andrei Sison.

In a Facebook post, Josh said: “At last, it happened — septoplasty, uncinectomy, polypectomy, left turbinectomy and left myringoplasty. Thank you, Lord, for the successful operations. I pray for a smooth recovery and better days ahead.” / TRC S