Joshua Garcia unfollows VP Sara Duterte, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano after backlash

KAPAMILYA actor Joshua Garcia has unfollowed Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano on social media.

The move came after he received backlash for liking and reposting a video about Vice President Duterte’s impeachment trial.

The video, titled “My Favorite Highlights from Sara’s Impeachment Trial (Days 1–3),” has already garnered millions of views on TikTok.

Many netizens criticized the actor, with some labeling him a “Diehard Duterte Supporter” (DDS).

One netizen wrote: “So he’ll just be a secret DDS now, @iamjoshuagarcia?”

Another commented: “Is this damage control?”

A third netizen said: “So now he’s trying to wash his hands of it? He only unfollowed them after being called out. This is clearly a PR move to save his career image. Sorry, but it’s too late, dear.”

However, Joshua also received support from some pro-DDS netizens. One of them wrote: “Joshua is simply expressing what he truly believes. Respect his beliefs. What is this? Are you the only ones who have the right to speak?” / TRC