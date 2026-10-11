Joshua Garcia’s girlfriend supports ‘JoshLia’ reunion

MANY fans have praised Joshua Garcia’s French-Filipina girlfriend for being supportive of the actor.

Golfer Emilienne Vigier attended the special screening of Joshua’s reunion movie with Julia Barretto, as seen in her Instagram Story.

When Joshua celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, Emilienne also posted a sweet message for her boyfriend.

She shared a clip of the two dancing, accompanied by the caption “HBD.”

She also included the message “jtmm,” which stands for the French phrase “Je t’aime,” meaning “I love you.”

Netizens commented that Emilienne appears secure in her relationship with the actor, noting how she has shown that she has no reason to be jealous. / TRC S