Jotun clinches back-to-back CABC Corporate Cup titles

PROVING that its Game 1 was no fluke, the Jotun team overwhelmed Boysen, 95-86, in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals series to capture the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 7th Corporate Cup championship on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at The Game Changer in Mandaue City.

The victory secured a back-to-back title to the Jotun squad, which is supported by the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Sugbu Chapter.

Once again, Chester Hinagdanan led the charge, delivering 23 points, five assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

He was backed by Philip Alegado, who contributed 19 points and six rebounds, and Dex Caadan, who added 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the defending champions.

On the other hand, Kim Rebosura put up a valiant effort for Boysen with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Despite his strong performance, Boysen couldn’t contain Jotun’s sharp offense.

Carlos Baltar and Alfredo Sanchez chipped in 15 and 14 points respectively, for Boysen, while Joseph Cabigas added 11 markers.

Jotun built its largest lead of 22 points, 69-47, in the second half. Boysen briefly mounted a comeback, cutting the lead down to just four points, 75-71, in the final quarter.

However, Jotun immediately responded with a crucial 6-0 run to restore a safer cushion at 81-75 and eventually sealed the win.

Statistically, Boysen had the edge in inside scoring (46-44) and points off turnovers (19-6), but Jotun countered with a 19-14 advantage in second-chance points and a huge 52-17 edge in bench scoring, which proved to be the decisive factor.

The Corporate Cup is an exclusive tournament for UAP Chapters based in Cebu. / JBM