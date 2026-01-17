Journey through the chaos of school and life

IT MAY be hard to do numerous things at the same time while trying to balance everything by yourself. Not wanting to ask for help can often lead to feelings of isolation and overwhelm. Dallas Del Mar is a girl who struggles with navigating the challenges of balancing school and life.

Each day feels like a tightrope walk, and for some, it seems that one misstep could send everything crashing down. The pressure to excel in school, maintain friendships, and manage personal responsibilities creates a whirlwind of stress. Yet the fear of admitting the need for support can trap a person in this cycle, making balance harder

to achieve.

Born and raised by her grandparents in a broken family, Dallas experienced a journey filled with ups and downs. Dallas’ life was never easy. From a young age, she aimed for excellence and longed to be noticed by her parents. She grew into a woman who knows her goals, is straightforward, and never settles for less.

Today, she is studying at Abellana National School, specializing in the Special Program in Journalism. Many people, including her family, believed in her potential, especially after she secured fifth place in Copyreading and Headline Writing at the elementary level. She appeared to be on a path toward success. However, she soon faced one of the lowest points of her life. Friendships fell apart, schoolwork piled up, and commitments mounted, leaving her unsure of what to do or where to begin.

“For with God, nothing shall be impossible.” — Luke 1:37

Instead, she kept that verse in mind, remembering it in every challenge she went through and praying for guidance in everything she did.

“No doubt, life will give you challenges. Making you go through ups and downs, making you think, ‘is it really worth living? Is it really worth continuing?’ It’s not always about the rewards, think about the challenges you faced on your journey to reach that goal. Remember the tough times you overcame, the people who supported you along the way, and don’t forget to take a moment to thank God for the guidance you received,“ said Dallas

“These obstacles that I’ve been through shaped me who I am right now. I would never go back to the past and change anything that happened— because if I did, I would never be changed. I am happy with where I am right now and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Dallas was once afraid of trying but later transformed into a young woman who embraced challenges head-on. She learned that every setback was just a stepping stone to growth, and with each experience, she discovered her own strength and resilience.

She did not realize she was capable of achieving all that she had. As she reflected on her journey, she began to understand that her perseverance, creativity, and resilience had played a vital role in her success—transforming self-doubt into empowerment and confidence.

She learned to trust in herself and not let anyone diminish her confidence. / Dallas Del Mar, Abellana National School