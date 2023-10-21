Journey with Brazilian migrants in Japan

THE impetus to leave the enticing and bustling city of Cebu (minus of course the unsolved flooding causing the horrendous traffic jams!) in the evening of my life has raised numerous eyebrows. It was met with astonishment and endless queries from colleagues in the media bloc. “Years in the broadcast ministry and suddenly Brazilian migrants in Japan. How come? What is there in that? And complete with a jester too! Magjapayuki ka didto,” teasingly quipped Engr. Mike Lurenana, a staunch supporter of the broadcast apostolate of the SVD fathers over radio dyRF.

There seemed an absence of a mixture of hues to present a coherent portrait for a journey yet to be taken. So they thought. And I simply couldn’t blame peers from the broadcast industry and former students from the University of San Carlos. However, to the handful who, for decades joined the bandwagon of my priestly vocation, it was no rocket science. They knew full well that after the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, the apostolic detour is bound to happen. It was just a matter of time.

And finally the dust of anxiety which hovered the religious quest has settled. Now is the time to clear the cobwebs, nagging friends and acquaintances. The timing could not have been better to have a glimpse of a rare missionary journey. Perfect. Today, more than a billion Catholics the world over celebrate World Mission Sunday. Nothing is happenstance.

Inception of a dream

The desire to dwell in the midst of Brazilians migrants in Japan was burning in my heart after the tenure as general manager of Radio Veritas Asia (RVA). I was excited at the prospect of being missioned abroad after six years of directing the intercontinental RVA in the turbulent waters of the ever-changing media landscape. But God had other plans beyond our poor minds to grasp. He sent a red light. Not this time, Fr. Bob. His designs are often full of surprises. And in my case it was a painful one which ushered in a lot of questions! Yes, I questioned God Himself with eyes blurred in tears! But that is another story to tell.

The missionary aspiration didn’t come to fruition then and with a sagging spirit I found myself in Cebu. I was thrown back to radio work which I would have gladly abandoned in lieu of the Brazilian migrants in Japan. But broadcast work kept me busy again juxtaposed with teaching loads at the university. Reminiscing, there’s no denying that thriving in my comfort zone threatened the flame of a missionary dream. Countless of times! It became a flickering ember within as accolades mounted. But through it all was never extinguished or reduced into ashes. Not with time and age. It remained a beacon light patiently waiting for a day when a wandering vessel will dock and anchor on its shores.

And the long wait came after the closing ceremonies of the 500 years of Christianity where the Diocese of Cebu was primary host. I took the imperative steps, composed and mailed needful documents. Prayed and waited in silence for God to listen to my longings. God sent His answers months later but outlined His own terms! I am most grateful that superiors mapped out a different blueprint inspired by His unseen hands. They propounded that first I sail for a year to the distant isles of Japan and “test the waters.” A remarkable change from a personal intent of immediate transfer to Japan for missionary endeavor. Man proposes, God disposes!

God intervened and it must be on target. Service is never outdated and the timing to connect with the people I was so enamored must be now. For nine long years I roamed with the Brazilians in the mountains and rivers of the Amazon region. It was an experience that left an indelible mark which seized a marvelous romance with Mother Nature. A stand-alone privilege of traversing the tributaries of the mighty and muddy Amazon River. And what with the grandeur of being roofed and sheltered by the endless canopy of green of the Amazon forest. Truly an exceptional and humbling experience!

Youkoso to Japan

The Sakura season was waning when the plane touched down in Tokyo’s Narita International airport in mid-April this year. There were indescribable feelings rambling within since the trip was not for seminars and convention as I’ve done in the past. It was a missionary journey meant to delve into the migrant apostolate of the Divine Word Missionaries. A yearlong religious sojourn with Brazilian migrants in the Land of the Rising Sun.

I had no idea of what exactly awaited other than the knowledge that there were thousands of Brazilian migrants in Japan. On the other hand I constantly reminded myself of the Old Testament warning Yahwaeh had given to Moses: “Do not come closer... remove your sandals for the place you are standing is holy ground.” (Ex. 3:5) Every place of mission must be considered sacred because the Lord has been there before the missionary’s arrival. One must learn to tread gently. Always.

Hiragana and Katakana

“Ohayo gozaimasu!” Good morning! And of course “Domo arigatou,” which I believe everybody knows: Thank you very much. Sadly these are the only Japanese phrases I know by heart. Nihonggo is the daily language in all corners of Japan. And it goes without saying, it must be studied. Finding a Japanese soul that speaks fluent English is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Of course I was bursting with enthusiasm to learn and study the language. On the one hand I was not perturbed because my work will be directly with the Brazilians. The Portuguese language is next of kin. I can converse with it fluently and write as well with ease.

The first order of the day was a crash course in Nihonggo. I attended a language school in Nagoya to learn Hiragana and Katakana characters for three months -- three hours of classes each week. It was an elementary introduction to learn the Japanese writing system and memorize everyday phrases. There are three kinds of characters in the Japanese language. The two I already mentioned earlier and the third is Kanji, which to this day I haven’t started learning yet. After finishing the crash course and dedicating hours of learning to write the syllabic alphabets of Hiragana and Katakana I opted for a break. Kanji can wait for another day!

It’s possible now to recognize and read the characters in Hiragana and Katakana but still with difficulty. At least, better than a blank tablet as was the case at the onset. There are close to a hundred basic characters for Hiragana and Katakana syllabaries alone. Kanji, which counts for thousands, is still not in the picture! When we finished the crash course last July, fellow students agreed in unison that Nihonggo is totemo muzukashi (very difficult)! But some classmates enrolled for the next level after passing our exams as it is obligatory in entering any university in Japan.

Brazilian migrants in Japan.

Like other migrants in Japan, the Brazilian came to this land in search of greener pastures. They came to work and support their families back home. What is interesting is the link these two countries have compared to other migrant workers in Japan. Brazilians welcomed first the Japanese to their land as early as 1908 when hundreds of mostly farmers from Okinawa arrived in their country. They were hired workers for vast coffee plantations. Then coffee was the main export product of Brazil. And in the years after, thousands of Japanese immigrants relocated to Brazil. At present Brazil has the highest number of Japanese nationals outside Japan.

Fast forward today and there is a turnaround of events. In 1990, the Japanese government authorized the legal entry of Japanese and their descendants from Brazil until the third generation. They were welcomed to fill labor shortages in Japan’s shrinking workforce. In 2020, there were over 190,000 Brazilian nationals living in Japan, making them the second-largest foreign community in the country. Brazilians are particularly well-represented in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, where they play a vital role in the Japanese economy.

Today there are over 300,000 Brazilians living in Japan, mainly as workers in factories. They came from various corners of the enormous country. In their midst I find meaning in my ministry today as a Divine Word missionary.

Diocese of Nagoya.

The Roman Catholic of the Diocese of Nagoya boast of the inclusion of five prefectures (kind of our provinces in the Philippines) in Japan: Aichi, Gifu, Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama. The spiritual needs of the many patches of Brazilian communities in this vast Diocese are answered by SVD Missionaries. There is one Brazilian priest at the forefront of the work and four other missionaries including myself. Our spiritual journey with them is tailored in a special way since everybody is working on weekdays. In fact multitudes are working even on weekends. Toyota Corp. and its numerous subsidiaries are the main employers. Nagoya, after all, is the birth place of Toyota.

Work schedule of the migrants and distance of their dwellings dictate the drafted pastoral plan. Lectures, seminars, workshops, Bible Studies, etc., are generally taking place on weekends. Liturgical activities are held in churches strategically central to clustered communities. Big Solemnities and Feasts are often celebrated in open grounds to accommodate the throng of migrants in attendance. There are also migrant communities that regularly rent a space in buildings for their Sunday Masses due to the distance needed in reaching the nearest church. A few Sundays ago we congregated in the backyard of a church in Tajimi in reverence to the national patroness of Brazil, Nossa Senhora de Aparecida. Hundreds participated in the Eucharistic celebration punctuated with liturgical dances, a very long procession and the coronation of Our Lady of Apparition.

Clash of cultures.

The financial reward for the Brazilian migrants is understandably high but it also comes with a price. Being uprooted from a country that loves to celebrate is a sting the Brazilian migrants must learn to live with. In their native Brazil there are countless festivals and holidays throughout the year. Weekends are always a time for relaxation with friends and families, always eager to find a reason for a party. And it is just impossible not to see a friendly football match on weekends in towns and cities. Here in this part of the world, one has to navigate gently in the Japanese culture which is a complex union of tradition and modernity.

And the language system is another mountain climb for the Brazilians in general. And I could honestly sympathize with them! Marcelo Kohashi from Manaus, Brazil who has been in Japan for more than 10 years commented one time: “O Nihongo é muito dificil, mas no trabalho na fábrica também não precisa conversar.” Nihonggo is very difficult but at work in the factory there is no need to talk. In the end, silence at work is a virtue among thousands of migrant workers in big factories not just with the Brazilians.

With this backdraft, counselling for the Brazilian migrants becomes an essential component of our missionary program. There are also visits in hospitals and homes for those who are sick. A special permit is needed to pay a visit for those incarcerated seeking spiritual guidance and sacramental services. And the link to the Brazilian Consulate proved indispensable in the past, according to Fr. Anselmo de Melo, SVD, who is at the helm of the migrant apostolate for the Brazilians in the Diocese of Nagoya. Together with him and Fr. Ronaldo de Oliveira, SVD, I listen to the dreams and aspirations; the joys and pains of Brazilian migrants in Japan.

Challenges on the Road Ahead...

I tried to painstakingly sketch in a canvas answers to queries of my work in Japan. In truth many things are still undone in the mission path. I have chipped in a mere iota to the endeavor knowing mine won’t be a voice in the wilderness. Others will throw tiny pebbles creating ripples that travel a long, long way. In the task at hand I found an ally in the words of the renowned 19th century English poet Christina Rossetti: “Can anything be sadder than work left unfinished? Yes, work never begun.”

When I embarked on the mission trail I believed I could learn something. The zeal to serve was not deterred by the uncertainties ahead. There is just the need to move forward -- one step at a time. Pope Francis sums it up splendidly in the title of his message for World Mission Sunday 2023: “Hearts on fire, feet on the move.” (cf. Lk 24:13-35)

Bishop Kenneth Edward Untener of Saginaw encapsulated exquisitely the call to carry on missionary call in the last lines of his now renown Oscar Romero Prayer. May this prayer be ringing in our hearts for it shall always be a cornerstone for any evangelizing task in years to come: “It may be incomplete, but it is a beginning, a step along the way, an

opportunity for the Lord’s grace to enter and do the rest. We may never see the end results, but that is the difference between the master builder and the worker. We are workers, not master builders; ministers, not messiahs. We are prophets of a future not our own. Amen.”