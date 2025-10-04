Journeyman Pael upsets younger Roda in Kumbati 20

NOBODY believed that journeyman Renoel Pael was walking out of the fight with his hand raised. However, the 34-year-old veteran just did the unthinkable and defeated young up-and-comer Ramil Roda by a unanimous decision upset in the main event of Omega Sports Promotions’ “Kumbati 20” last Friday night, Oct. 3, 2025, at the IPI Compound in Tingub, Mandaue.

It was supposed to be a confidence-boosting comeback bout for the 25-year-old Roda after suffering a tough loss in South Korea a few months back. It quickly turned into a nightmare for Roda after he was knocked down in the third.

Pael caught Roda with a right uppercut followed by a left hook that dropped him on one knee.

Roda quickly recovered in the following round and engaged Pael in a brawl. He got the better of the exchange and connected with an overhand right that rocked Pael.

In the next two rounds, Roda gained momentum with his aggressive approach, even wobbling Pael in the sixth with an overhand right.

Pael adjusted well in the seventh and dictated the pace by using his length and jab to keep Roda at bay.

Roda felt the sense of urgency that he was behind on the scorecards in the eighth round and went all out. He connected with a solid left that hurt Pael. However, Pael, who looked spent, stood his ground and survived the final round.

After eight rounds of back-and-forth action, two judges had identical scores of 78-73, while the third judge scored it a bit closer at 77-74 in favor of Pael.

Pael won his first fight in seven years and ended an eight-fight slump. He improved to 24-16-2 with 12 knockouts.

Roda suffered his second straight defeat and fell to 7-3-2 with four knockouts.

In the undercard, John Paul Panuayan (3-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Jay Clyde Langahin (2-3-1, 2 KOs) in the second round, Jubert Cahimat (3-0, 1 KO) scored an opening round technical knockout win over Dixon Ercillo (2-3, 1 KO), Mark Gil Gandi (3-0, 1 KO) walked away with a close majoritu decision victory over Yulie Hindoy (4-4-1, 3 KOs), Erich Binoya (1-0, 1 KO) had a successful pro debut with a second round stoppage of John Loyd Atchaso (0-3), and Jonymar Loreño (1-0-1, 1 KO) earned his first win with a second round knockout of Aduncio Mañozo (1-2). / EKA