Joy: Be careful with planning of downtown pedestrianization

AS CEBU City’s downtown area faces the potential loss of its bustling economic activity, a city councilor said there is a need for careful planning in the proposed pedestrianization of key roads.

City Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera said on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, that reducing many two-lane roads in the downtown area, particularly on Colon St.—the country’s oldest street—to a single lane could affect businesses.

The Cebu City Government aims to pedestrianize the heritage district alongside Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project’s link-to-port feature. These two initiatives involve widening sidewalks, reducing road space for vehicles, and adding electric-trike routes to promote pedestrian traffic. The link-to-port project has resumed after a four-month pause.

Pesquera voiced her concerns during the “Pagtuki, Pagsusi, Pagsuta” program of the Cebu City Public Information Office.

The councilor pointed out that Osmeña Blvd., a major thoroughfare, can be considered a narrow road, despite being central to the city’s transportation network.

Pesquera’s comments came in response to a proposal by Joseph Michael “Yumi” Espina of the Cebu Planning and Development Office to prioritize pedestrianization in the heritage district, starting with the city hall square and its surrounding areas.

Customer traffic

Pesquera recalled that in her previous term, several businesses along Colon St. had requested her intervention due to dwindling customer traffic, caused by competition from larger shopping malls.

She said single-lane conversion of Colon St. in 1995 led to the closure of well-known businesses like Rositas, Gazini and Fairmart, prompting the City Government to restore the street’s two-lane structure to attract more customers and boost commercial activity.

According to Pesquera, pedestrianizing downtown streets could undermine previous efforts by the city government to revitalize the area.

Pesquera also noted that Cebu’s hot weather often leads people to take jeepneys instead of walking.

Pesquera backed heritage protection but called for gradual changes, suggesting P. Burgos St. as a test site instead of Osmeña Blvd.

The councilor pointed out that P. Burgos St. has several heritage sites and hosts “Pasiyo sa Kabilin,” a tour organized by the Cebu City Tourism Commission.

She said other countries maintain wide roads alongside pedestrian spaces to prevent traffic issues. / EHP