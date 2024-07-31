Joy Ride rider who helped pursue ‘hit-and-run driver’ cited

THE Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office gave rewards to a Joy Ride rider who witnessed the hit-and-run incident that killed a pedestrian on July 26, 2024, at dawn along V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City and pursued the driver of the sport utility vehicle, leading to his arrest.

TEU chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, together with assistant department head of the Road Management Authority, lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy, handed over a plaque of appreciation, cash and grocery items to Reigner Casas, 35.

Even though Procolito Alquizalas' family from Barangay Candugay, Barili, Cebu, decided not to press charges against the driver, Andeza claimed that Casas performed a heroic deed that resulted in the matter being resolved.

"Nagpasalamat mi og dako sa atoang rider sa Joy Ride nga si Reigner Casas sa pagtabang sa atung investigation sa Traffic Enforcement Unit kay kung wala pani siya magpakabana possibly nag tagbaw pa tag pangita sa CCTV karon, nag subay-subay pata," Andeza said.

(We are very grateful to Joy Ride rider Reigner Casas for helping in our investigation. If not because of him, maybe we are still looking for any CCTV now).

Jongoy said that the Traffic Management Coordination committee submitted a resolution to the board to give recognition to Casas.

In return, Casas thanked the TEU for recognizing his effort, even though he felt it was only a small contribution.

He stated that he felt compelled to pursue the driver of sport utility vehicle (SUV) in order to catch him after seeing him hitting a pedestrian.

The 58-year-old victim, Procolito Alquizalas, died instantly after being hit by a car while walking along the bike lane in Englis V. Rama around 5 a.m. last July 26.

Alquizala was heading to work when the 33-year-old driver of the SUV overtook on the right side and struck him.

The driver, however, did not stop forcing Casas to chase after him until he was cornered on M. Velez Street, Barangay Guadalupe.

On the same occasion, Andeza also commended his men for their accomplishments in apprehending traffic offenders. (AYB, TPT)