'Joyful Hearts: A Christmas Gathering' brings holiday cheer to children at Soong dumpsite

Through the collective support of families and friends, the event became a memorable occasion filled with hope, laughter, and love for the children in the community.

The program opened with a Christmas message delivered by Pastor Catalino Paloga, who shared the true meaning of Christmas and reminded the children of God's love, hope, and the joy of giving. His message set the tone for a celebration centered on faith, gratitude, and compassion.

Following the message, the children participated in fun and engaging activities, including games, raffle draws, and the distribution of food and Christmas giveaways, all of which brought smiles and excitement to the young participants.

The event was successfully facilitated by Peng Toledo, Tonet Castro, Raydyl Gillado, Schubert Gillado and Baby Ceballos, together with dedicated volunteer parents who generously gave their time and effort to ensure the smooth flow of activities.

"Joyful Hearts: A Christmas Gathering" served not only as a celebration but also as a reminder of the power of community and compassion. Through simple acts of giving and shared faith, the event brought light and joy to the children, making their Christmas truly meaningful. (PR)