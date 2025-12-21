‘Joyful Hearts’ bring Christmas cheer to children at Cebu dumpsite

More than a hundred children experienced the joy and warmth of the Christmas season during “Joyful Hearts: A Christmas Gathering,” held Dec. 13, 2025, at the Soong dumpsite in Soong, Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

The celebration was hosted by Hokkomslow Organization Inc., a Cebu-based non-profit organization that facilitates local and international volunteer activities for community development, in partnership with TU and Hokkomslow. With the support of families and friends, the gathering became a meaningful occasion filled with hope, laughter and shared moments for the children in the community.

The program opened with a Christmas message from Pastor Catalino Paloga, who spoke about the meaning of Christmas and reminded the children of God’s love, hope and the joy found in giving. His message set the tone for a simple celebration anchored on faith, gratitude and compassion.

After the message, the children took part in various activities, including games, raffle draws and the distribution of food and Christmas giveaways, which brought smiles and excitement throughout the afternoon.

The event was facilitated by Peng Toledo, Tonet Castro, Raydyl Gillado, Schubert Gillado and Baby Ceballos, together with volunteer parents who gave their time to help ensure the smooth flow of activities.

“Joyful Hearts: A Christmas Gathering” was both a celebration and a reminder of what a community can look like at its most basic — people coming together, sharing what they have and making space for joy. Through small acts of giving and shared faith, the event brought light to the children’s Christmas. / PR