Jpark Island Resort Alona offers new tropical sanctuary in Panglao

Jpark Alona marks the latest addition to the brand’s growing portfolio. The resort aims to elevate the standard for island getaways in Bohol, combining comfort, adventure, and local charm.

Jpark Island Resort Alona currently offers 118 rooms, with a future expansion to 525 rooms planned for completion by the last quarter of 2028. Each room has been designed to reflect a calming environment, with soft color schemes and modern furnishings, catering to guests seeking relaxation.

The grand opening also marked the arrival of The Abalone, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu’s popular specialty buffet restaurant, which opened its second branch at the resort. Additionally, Aqus Bar and Cafe, a new nightlife venue, now serves as a go-to spot for drinks and cocktails. The bar is positioned as a vibrant destination for both tourists and locals looking to enjoy the beachfront ambiance.

To celebrate the opening, Jpark Alona is offering special promotional packages. These include discounts of more than 20 percent on room rates, which come with breakfast and access to the resort’s swimming facilities.

In addition to the Alona resort, Jpark Island Resorts and Waterparks is continuing its expansion efforts with plans for a third resort on Panglao Island, with a projected room count of 1,400. The brand is looking to solidify its presence both in the local and international markets, further establishing itself as a premier destination for travelers.

For inquiries or reservations, guests can contact Jpark Island Resort Alona at (0917) 831 3765. The resort is located at Tawala, Alona Beach, Panglao, Bohol. Follow the resort on social media at @jparkislandresortalona for more updates.