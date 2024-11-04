Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu illuminates with tree lighting ahead of the Christmas season

The highlight of the evening was Jpark’s magnificent Christmas tree, adorned with radiant crystals that shimmered brilliantly. Symbolizing purity, luxury, and timeless elegance, the crystal-adorned tree encapsulated the essence of the season. As the lights flickered on, a chorus of applause filled the air, echoing the festive spirit.

In his welcome address, president and chairman Justin S. Uy expressed his gratitude to the families that continue to visit the resort, from grandparents to grandchildren. He is grateful that coming to Jpark has become a cherished tradition for many, creating memories that span generations.