Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu illuminates with tree lighting ahead of the Christmas season

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu illuminated the holiday season with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony and partners’ appreciation night on Oct. 18, 2024.
The event brought together esteemed guests, partners, and patrons to mark the beginning of the festive holiday season. The night was filled with warmth, joy, and a sense of community.
The highlight of the evening was Jpark’s magnificent Christmas tree, adorned with radiant crystals that shimmered brilliantly. Symbolizing purity, luxury, and timeless elegance, the crystal-adorned tree encapsulated the essence of the season. As the lights flickered on, a chorus of applause filled the air, echoing the festive spirit.
In his welcome address, president and chairman Justin S. Uy expressed his gratitude to the families that continue to visit the resort, from grandparents to grandchildren. He is grateful that coming to Jpark has become a cherished tradition for many, creating memories that span generations.
This year’s celebration was particularly special as the resort commemorated 15 years of “lighting hopes and dreams.” Over the past decade and a half, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark has become a beacon of joy, consistently providing cherished holiday experiences for families and visitors.
The night also featured live performances, delightful treats, and a heartfelt message from Brian Connelly, vice president for operations and general manager. He thanked partners and staff for their continued support throughout the years. He added: “We are very well known, not because we do a luxury job, but because people come back. We have one of the highest rates of loyalty and return. That means we must be doing something right when people want to come back.”
As the evening progressed, guests mingled and celebrated, basking in the magic of the holiday season and the resort's welcoming ambiance.