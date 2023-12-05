Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu ushers in the festive holiday season with Grand Tree Lighting celebration

As the holiday season casts its enchanting spell, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu sets the stage for festive joy with a dazzling Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The resort, renowned for its luxurious amenities and warm hospitality, welcomed guests to a magical evening filled with cocktails, harmonious melodies by the Fifth Season Choir, and heartfelt messages from the resort’s key figures.
The esteemed chairman and president of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu Justin Uy, took center stage to share his holiday wishes and gratitude with the gathered audience. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Lapu-Lapu City Congresswoman Hon. Cindi King Chan, Usec. Ferdinand C. Jumapao from the Department of Tourism, chief executive officer Jason Uy, and vice president for operations and general manager Brian Connelly. Together, they illuminated the towering Christmas tree, marking the official commencement of the festive season at the resort.
In the spirit of giving, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu has curated a host of offerings designed to make the holiday season truly special. Among the highlights is the customizable “Jingle Bell Time” Christmas Party Package, promising a memorable celebration for guests seeking a unique and festive experience. Additionally, the resort introduced a delectable Christmas Log Cake, a sweet treat that is sure to add a touch of indulgence to your holiday gatherings.
For those looking to plan their escape during the holidays, Jpark Island Resort unveiled its much-anticipated year-end sale pre-selling, starting from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26. This exclusive promotion allows guests to book and secure their dream vacation at an unbeatable price, starting from just P7,800 per night. Avail this special rate when booking for two nights or two rooms, and plan your stay between Dec. 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.
As the lights of the Christmas tree twinkle brightly at Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu, the resort invites everyone to join in the festivities and create lasting memories with loved ones.
Whether indulging in the joyous ambiance, savoring delectable treats, or locking in a future escape at an incredible price, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu promises a holiday season filled with warmth, luxury, and the spirit of togetherness.