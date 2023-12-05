Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu ushers in the festive holiday season with Grand Tree Lighting celebration

In the spirit of giving, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu has curated a host of offerings designed to make the holiday season truly special. Among the highlights is the customizable “Jingle Bell Time” Christmas Party Package, promising a memorable celebration for guests seeking a unique and festive experience. Additionally, the resort introduced a delectable Christmas Log Cake, a sweet treat that is sure to add a touch of indulgence to your holiday gatherings.

For those looking to plan their escape during the holidays, Jpark Island Resort unveiled its much-anticipated year-end sale pre-selling, starting from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26. This exclusive promotion allows guests to book and secure their dream vacation at an unbeatable price, starting from just P7,800 per night. Avail this special rate when booking for two nights or two rooms, and plan your stay between Dec. 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

As the lights of the Christmas tree twinkle brightly at Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu, the resort invites everyone to join in the festivities and create lasting memories with loved ones.

Whether indulging in the joyous ambiance, savoring delectable treats, or locking in a future escape at an incredible price, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu promises a holiday season filled with warmth, luxury, and the spirit of togetherness.