Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark named among Trip.Best Global 100

JPARK Island Resort & Waterpark proudly celebrates a remarkable achievement after being recognized in the Trip.Best Global 100, earning distinction as one of the world's Top Family Hotels, standing out among hospitality establishments from 72 countries worldwide.

Adding to this milestone, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark is the only property from the Philippines to receive this prestigious recognition, further cementing its position as a world-class destination and a source of national pride.

The Trip.Best Global 100 rankings honor exceptional hotels that consistently deliver outstanding guest experiences, service excellence, facilities and customer satisfaction. Competing against renowned luxury and family resorts from across the globe, Jpark's inclusion in this elite list highlights the Philippines' growing presence on the international tourism stage.

"This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to creating unforgettable family experiences," said Vice President for Operations and General Manager Anders Hallden.

"We are deeply honored to represent the Philippines on the global stage and to be recognized among the world's finest family-friendly destinations," he added.

The award reinforces Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark's commitment to innovation, guest satisfaction, and elevating the Philippines' reputation as a premier family travel destination. Jpark is honored to be awarded this, as it ensures service that is beyond the unimaginable but the standard.

Nestled in the heart of ML Quezon Highway, Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark has become a premier destination for discerning travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure in a breathtaking setting.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark is offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and authentic experiences. With 820 rooms, state-of-the-art amenities, exceptional dining, and unmatched hospitality, the resort continues to set the benchmark for world-class travel experiences. Because at Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, where quality service is not a promise, it is a standard.

To know more about Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, visit the website at www.jparkislandresort.com or its social media handles at @jparkislandresorts or contact 032-494-5000. (PR)