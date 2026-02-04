JR Impas FC wins Men’s Open title in Sinulog Football Cup

JR IMPAS FC won the Men’s Open championship of the 14th Sinulog Football Cup after beating Makoto FC in a thrilling penalty shootout over the weekend at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

Both teams were evenly matched during regulation play. The game was decided in a penalty shootout, where JR Impas FC pulled off a close 6-5 win.

Former professional player Dan Villarico was named the tournament’s Best Player and the division’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

In the Ladies’ Open division, Higala FC from Cagayan de Oro won the title after defeating fellow visiting team Tanjay FC, 3-1, in a penalty shootout in the finals. Angel Buendia was named the division’s MVP.

In other divisions, Giuseppe FC won the Boys’ 15 title after beating Don Bosco FC-C, 1-0. Virtual Buddy FC defeated Knowles FC, 2-0, to win the Inter-Company division.

La Horse FC won the Soccer Moms category after finishing with 13 points in a league-format tournament, while Rongcales FC beat USC Alumni, 2-0, to win the 40-Above division title. / EKA