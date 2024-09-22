Jr. Webmasters post 1st triumph

THE University of Cebu Junior Webmasters scored their first win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) boys’ basketball tournament after trouncing the Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves, 84-58, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Junior Webmasters showcased their impressive defensive skills as they held DBTC scoreless in the early part of the first quarter.

The pack of young Greywolves tried to untangle themselves from UC’s web but the Webmasters likewise executed their excellent shooting prowess and ended the opening period with a 28-6 lead.

UC continued their onslaught and closed out the half at 44-25. The Greywolves tried to stage a comeback in the second half, but their efforts went for naught.

Jake Lordwin Yong tallied 15 points, three rebounds, and one assist for UC, which will next face the Cebu Institute of Technology – University Wildkittens on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2924.

In the another Junior High School game, the University of San Jose – Recoletos Baby Jaguars drubbed the University of San Carlos Baby

Warriors 82-60.

Jan Mark Toring led USJ-R with 10 points, seven rebound, and four assists. The Baby Jaguars will again see action also on Saturday against the Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles. / Jen Herse Alterado, Junior Journo