JRU blasts UC for crown

THE Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers continued their impressive preseason run, crushing the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 84-65, to capture the Cebu City Collegiate Invitational championship on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, at the City Sports Institute.

JRU seized control early and never looked back, taking a 23-13 lead after the opening quarter and stretching the advantage to 50-31 by halftime.

The Heavy Bombers remained relentless in the third period, building a commanding 72-43 cushion heading into the final quarter.

With the championship already within reach, JRU kept its foot on the gas until the final buzzer to complete the 19-point victory.

Christopher Hubilla spearheaded the Heavy Bombers with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds, earning Finals MVP honors, while Lawrence Mangubat knocked down four triples on his way to 14 points.

Sean Salvador and Jalen Garcia chipped in 10 points apiece for JRU.

Maverick Angelo Eligoyo led UC with 13 points, followed by Luther Gabriel Leonard with 11 and Jepherson Nonol with 10.

The victory gave JRU its second consecutive preseason championship, following its triumph in the FilOil tournament in Manila last month.

For Heavy Bombers head coach Nani Epondulan, the back-to-back titles provide a welcome boost as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

“Hopefully, we can carry this over to the forthcoming season. I think we’re seventh or eighth place last year. Well, of course, our expectations are high after winning the championship in the FilOil, but we just want to improve every day,” Epondulan said.

Despite the impressive preseason results, Epondulan stressed that the Heavy

Bombers still have plenty of work to do.

“So far, we’re on the right path, but of course, there are still many things to correct and many areas to improve,” he added.

Epondulan also revealed that JRU is still adjusting to a revamped lineup, with around eight to nine new players joining the squad.

With the preseason bid ending on a high note, the Heavy Bombers now turn their attention to the coming season, hoping to translate their recent championship form into a stronger campaign.

Earlier, the University of the East Warriors claimed third place by demolishing University of the Visayas Green Lancers, 98-75, in a physical match. / JBM