JRU bombards UV, sets up finals showdown with UC

THE Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers showed their might by routing four-time Cesafi champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 89-67, on the final day of the elimination round of the Cebu City Collegiate Invitational at the City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

With the victory, coach Nani Epondulan’s Heavy Bombers advanced to the championship game with a spotless 4-0 record, while the Green Lancers slipped to 1-3.

As of press time Tuesday night, Aug. 11, JRU went up against four-time Cesafi runner-up University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the championship game, while UV took on the University of the East (UE) Warriors for third place.

UC, which absorbed a 90-76 loss to the Benedicto College Cheetahs in a no-bearing game Monday night, finished the elimination round with a 2-2 record, the same as UE.

However, under the tournament’s head-to-head tiebreaker rule, UC secured the second spot in the championship game after defeating UE, 85-81, on opening day.

UV and Benedicto finished with identical 1-3 records, but the Green Lancers earned the right to face UE for third place after beating the Cheetahs in their elimination-round encounter.

Sanlea Penaverde led JRU with 16 points to earn Best Player of the Game honors, while Jalen Garcia added 13 points to help the Heavy Bombers secure the lopsided victory.

JRU came out firing from the opening tip, racing to a commanding 28-9 lead after the first quarter. The Heavy Bombers continued their onslaught in the second period, taking a 52-27 advantage into halftime.

UV mounted a rally in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 65-52, but the comeback bid failed to rattle JRU. The Heavy Bombers regained control and stretched their lead back to 22 points in the final quarter.

Winston Bingil led the Green Lancers with 14 points, while Rovelo Robles and Steven Cañete chipped in 10 points apiece. / JBM