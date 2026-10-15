Juday, Ryan’s son turns 16

Lucho, the second child of celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, turned 16 on Oct. 7.

On Instagram, Santos shared a photo of Lucho in front of his birthday cake. She also showed some of the activities they enjoyed that day, including watching a movie.

“Our birthday boy, the simplest kid I know, with simple joys. He just wanted to watch a movie for his birthday. Nothing else. Oh, my boy, one of my favorite roles to date is being a mom to you, Ats and Pot. Watching you grow up and become that fine young man makes Mama’s heart so happy and proud,” the actress wrote in part of her caption.

“You do you, with God’s guidance and love, I have nothing to worry about. You know your values by heart, my love. You’ll be fine. Mama and Dada will always be here, always. I love you so much, Juan Luis. Happy birthday, my favorite you,” she added. / TRC