Julia, Lucas make relationship Instagram official?

A photo of Julia Barretto with her rumored boyfriend, Lucas Lorenzo, has gone viral on social media, with netizens describing it as the couple’s “hard launch.”

The photo was taken during an intimate dinner attended by Julia, her sister Dani Barretto and Dani’s husband Xavi Panlilio, along with four of their close friends. Netizens pointed out that everyone in the photo appeared to be part of a couple.

Also present at the gathering were married couples Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, as well as Kim Atienza and Felicia Atienza.

Lucas is the brother of Basti Lorenzo, who is married to Julia’s sister Claudia Barretto, and Mateo Lorenzo, the husband of actress Erich Gonzales. / TRC