Julie Anne San Jose, Stell team up for two-night concert

GMA Synergy, in collaboration with GMA Entertainment Group and 1Z Entertainment, is set to present “JulieXStell: Ang Ating Tinig.” This two-night concert will feature Julie Anne San Jose and SB19’s Stell Ajero. Directed by Paolo Valenciano, the concert will take place on July 27-28 at 8 p.m. at the New Frontier Theater.

Julie and Stell first collaborated as coaches on “The Voice Generations.” Their chemistry, from playful banter and impromptu duets to impressive on-stage performances, quickly won over viewers. Now, they are teaming up for their first concert together.

Recognized as two of the greatest voices of their generation, Julie and Stell are set to showcase their range and versatility in this highly anticipated concert. In an interview, they shared what audiences can expect from “JulieXStell: Ang Ating Tinig.”

“We came up with ‘Ang Ating Tinig’ because Stell and I are very excited to share our voices together. More importantly, for these two special nights, we will collectively hear the songs that have given voice to our stories,” said Julie.

“We really want to showcase our strengths. You may have a guess as to what our performances will be that demonstrate this. At the same time, there’s no harm in trying something new, so we’re excited about the surprises we have in store for the audience,” added Stell.

Tickets are available for purchase at TicketNet outlets nationwide or through ticketnet.com.ph. / PR