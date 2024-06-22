July's Suroy-Suroy to highlight mid-west Cebu

CEBU Province is set to hold another Suroy-Suroy tourism caravan in July 2024, showcasing the hidden beauty, industrial sites, culinary offerings, and cultural treasures of mid-west Cebu.

The Provincial Tourism Office announced that the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo will tour the towns of Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, Aloguinsan, Pinamungajan, Balamban, and the City of Toledo from July 12 to July 14, 2024.

Participants interested in joining the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo can avail of various tour packages, with rates depending on the chosen accommodation.

Suroy-Suroy Sugbo is a tourism program by the Province of Cebu designed to promote the diverse attractions of its municipalities, while highlighting the history, culture, and delicacies crafted by local constituents. (ANV, JGS)