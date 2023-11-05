Jumamoy sizzles as NU nips Ateneo

The National University (NU) Bulldogs completed their sweep of the defending champion Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in the elimination round with a 65-61 win in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs leaned on the duo of Cebuano Reinhard Jumamoy and Jake Figueroa to fend off the Blue Eagles to remain at solo second in the standings at 8-2. On the other hand, Ateneo suffered its third straight loss — the first for the school since a 0-3 start in Season 76 (2013) — and to a 4-6 record.

Jumamoy dropped a career-high 21 points — behind 8-of-10 shooting from the field — with three assists and two rebounds.

Moreover, the Bulldogs extended their mastery over the Blue Eagles to three games — also winning in the second round of Season 85 (78-74) and the first round of the ongoing season (77-64)

“Good win for us,” said Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa. “Hard fought win for us kasi second round na, everybody steps up, all teams step up. Last time nung nandito ako, sabi ko sa inyo yung lack of effort eh. We really emphasized yung effort na word dun sa conversation namin ng team.”

The Bulldogs had a seven-point cushion at 60-53 but the Blue Eagles fought back to retake the lead, 61-60 with 2:11 left in the game. Figueroa responded by scoring the Bulldogs’ last five points. He drained a triple with 1:08 remaining to give NU a 63-61 lead.

Though committing a crucial turnover with less than 20 seconds left, Figueroa atoned for his error, intercepting a Koon pass to Kai Ballungay before sealing the deal with two free throws on the other end.

Figueroa, a third-year forward out of Pampanga who was the Season 82 Boys’ Basketball MVP, finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and one assist.