Jun Alcover bucks Nivel Hills condo plan over traffic fears

PLANS for a new development in Nivel Hills are facing strong opposition at City Hall. Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has raised serious concerns about a proposed 33-story condominium and shopping mall, warning that the project could cause chaos on local roads.

The project is planned for a 1.4-hectare property in Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug. It is being developed by Grand Land Inc. in partnership with the Gaisano Grand Group.

Alcover fears that the area’s narrow and steep roads simply cannot handle the extra traffic.

Traffic nightmare fears

In a privilege speech on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, Alcover argued that the current road infrastructure in Nivel Hills is not ready for a project of this size, noting that adding a shopping mall would bring thousands of vehicles, delivery trucks and pedestrians to the area every day.

"Transcentral Highway, or Nivel Hills, was never designed to host a high-traffic commercial hub,” he said.

Alcover warned that this influx of vehicles would likely choke the area and endanger public safety. He believes this would paralyze movement not just in Lahug, but in neighboring barangays as well. Lahug’s neighboring villages are Busay and Apas.

Traffic impact study

Alcover clarified that he is not against building residential homes; however, he called it “irresponsible” to approve a mall without first improving the roads and studying the traffic impact.

He pointed out that the cost of this congestion would fall on ordinary people — residents, commuters, students and emergency responders — rather than the developers.

Alcover also highlighted potential legal issues. He cited Section 20 of the Local Government Code, which requires cities to follow a Comprehensive Land Use Plan (Clup). He noted that hillside areas like Nivel Hills are usually meant for limited commercial use to protect the environment.

Calling for a review

To solve these problems before construction begins, Alcover has proposed an executive session. He wants to bring together representatives from the City Administrator’s Office, the Clup Office, the Cebu City Transportation Office, and other planning departments, along with barangay officials.

He said the City Council should be remembered for protecting the city’s livability, not just for approving construction projects.

“Development should uplift communities, not suffocate them,” Alcover said. / CAV