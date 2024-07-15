June inflation spikes in Cebu province, 2 HUCs

The province of Cebu and its highly urbanized cities (HUCs)--Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue saw an upsurge in their respective inflation rate in June, where one of the major drivers was electricity and liquified petroleum products, an official of the Cebu Provincial Statistical Office said on Monday, July 15, 2024.

In a press briefing, Melchor Bautista, chief statistical specialist of the Cebu Provincial Statistical Office revealed that Mandaue City had the highest inflation rate in June at 7.4 percent followed by the cities of Lapu-Lapu (6.5 percent) and Cebu (5.9 percent), and Cebu Province at 3.5 percent.

Cebu Province’s June inflation rate experienced a 1.2 percentage rate increase from 2.3 percent in May, largely attributed to the faster increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages (7.8 percent); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (-3.5 percent); and transport (0.8 percent).

Bautista said that price adjustment on corn, electricity and passenger transport and sea travel has influenced the inflation rate of the province for the month.

Data from the Cebu Provincial Statistical Office showed that the province’s inflation rate has been continuously rising from the negative 0.4 since January this year.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City saw a 0.1 percentage rate upsurge in inflation in June from the previous month’s 7.3 percent inflation rate, driven by the increases in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel (17.4 percent) commodities, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages (six percent), and furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance (3.7 percent).

Bautista said spikes were noted in the prices of electricity, liquified petroleum products, rice, corn, vegetables and furniture in Mandaue.

Lapu-Lapu City’s inflation rate, on the other hand, recorded a 1.3 percentage rate increase versus the 5.8 percent logged in May.

The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel (5.5 percent) commodities influenced the Lapu-Lapu’s inflation rate impacted by the price adjustments on electricity, liquified petroleum gas and annual rent.

Drivers of inflation for Cebu City were the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel (5.8 percent) commodities, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages (9.6 percent), and furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance (1.7 percent) due to the price increases in the electricity, liquified gas, vegetables and furniture.

Bautista said that the increase in inflation might be related to damage caused by the El Niño phenomenon and prolonged drought. However, he noted that their latest monitoring showed prices of agricultural products are slowly recovering.

Additional charges in the electricity rate might have also influenced the uptick in the June inflation across the province of Cebu and the three HUCs.

Inflation refers to the gradual increase in prices of goods and services over time, decreasing the purchasing power of currency. / EHP