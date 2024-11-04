June Mar snags 11th BPC plum

MANILA – June Mar Fajardo stomped his class anew in the PBA Governors’ Cup to win his 11th Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award.

Even if San Miguel Beer missed out on making the finals, the 6-foot-10 behemoth was just too much during his time in the conference, enough for him to be named the BPC for the season-opening tournament.

Fajardo totaled 989 points, topping the statistical points and the media votes to beat fellow Beerman CJ Perez, Barangay Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson, NorthPort Batang Pier’s Arvin Tolentino and NLEX Road Warrior Robert Bolick for the top individual plum for locals.

Aguilar, who topped the player votes, finished second with 664 points, Thompson was third with 465, Tolentino -- who was second in SPs -- took the fourth spot with 421, Bolick finished fifth with 401 and Perez settled for sixth place with 366.

Meanwhile, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson won his second consecutive Best Import award for the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The do-it-all TNT Tropang Giga forward got 1,221 points to beat Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee, SMB’s EJ Anosike and Rain Or Shine’s Aaron Fuller for the said award.

Like Fajardo, Hollis-Jefferson won the statistical points and media vote battles.

Brownlee, who led the player votes, was second with 947 points, Fuller ended up third with 590 and Anosike was a close fourth with 548.

Both Fajardo and Hollis-Jefferson received P50,000 each from sponsors Arena Plus and Pocari Sweat, awarded just before Game 4 of the finals between the Gin Kings and Tropang Giga at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. / PNA