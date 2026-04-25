Junior journos reflect on service, press freedom

JUNIOR Journo participants, including a Grade 6 campus journalist, underscored lessons on truth-telling, news values and ethical storytelling during a news writing workshop on April 18, 2026. Student journalists from various schools reflected on journalism as a discipline rooted in public service and freedom of expression at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The session introduced young campus writers to the fundamentals of news writing, focusing on structure, accuracy and the application of core news values. Discussions also centered on the responsibilities of journalists in shaping public understanding and giving voice to communities.

Nicole Alcantara of Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School (DCGMNHS) said journalism should always stand for truth and for the people. She noted that she hopes to further deepen her understanding of news writing structure.

Julian Shun Abayan, also from DCGMNHS, said the workshop expanded his knowledge of news values such as oddity and conflict, which are only briefly covered in school. He noted his interest in learning how to better angle stories to capture reader interest.

Angel Allarse of Jaclupan National High School described the workshop as a reminder of the challenges faced by campus journalists, including limited support systems and discrimination. She said the experience reinforced their right to freedom of expression in the face of such hurdles.

Advocacy

Eureka Ivy Labrador of the University of the Philippines Cebu emphasized that journalism is not centered on awards but on serving the masses and ensuring that voices are heard. Meanwhile, Gianne Poris and Richa Mae Lausa of Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School said the training helped them better understand news writing structure and strengthened their confidence.

Perspective

The workshop also featured Jan Arielle Faye Lumaad, a Grade 6 copy editor from Caucab Elementary School, who attended under the guidance of adviser Keith Bacalando. Bacalando said the program aimed to give students real journalism exposure, stressing that news writing requires critical thinking and hands-on experience beyond classroom lectures.

Irish Mae Sevilla