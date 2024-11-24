Junior journos told: Share stories with integrity, purpose

Gaisano also invited the student journalists to maximize their platform while keeping in mind the values that SunStar holds dearly: truth, accountability, and community engagement.

“Some of you may not eventually be (a) journalist but I hope this experience will enrich each one of your life with lessons wherever life will take you. And with your contribution to this initiative, you take part as well in enriching the community you are in,” said Gaisano.

The launch of Campus Perspective is an offshoot of the Junior Journo program, which began in July this year. This initiative seeks to inspire and nurture young minds during their formative years when their curiosity for storytelling and truth-telling is at its height.

The initiative is part of the publication’s 42nd-anniversary celebration with the theme “Inspiring Tomorrow’s Storytellers.”

Furthermore, this initiative aims to provide students with real-world journalism experience and foster media literacy, aligning with SunStar Cebu’s commitment to promoting ethical journalism.

The launching was welcomed and graced by Dr. Ranulfo Visaya, Benedicto College’s Director for Academic Affairs, and featured speeches from SunStar Publishing’s executive publisher Nestor Ramirez.

Ramirez highlighted the dual focus of the program: nurturing young journalists’ creativity and sharpening their skills while instilling in them the values of truth and ethics in journalism.

“By giving young writers a platform, we hope to nurture their creativity and sharpen their skills while teaching them the value of truth and ethics in journalism,” said Ramirez.

SunStar Cebu associate publisher Mildred Galarpe outlined the Junior Journo Program’s orientation, while editor-in-chief Marchel Espina officially launched the Campus Perspective section.