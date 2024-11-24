Junior journos told: Share stories with integrity, purpose

CAMPUS journalists in SunStar Cebu’s Junior Journo program now have a regular platform to amplify their voices through the newly launched “Campus Perspective” section of the publication, and with this comes the responsibility to report with integrity and values.
In his closing remarks, SunStar Cebu board director Joey Gaisano encouraged the young journalists to “share stories with integrity and purpose,” stressing the importance of creating a meaningful impact in society.
“A community is a community because of the shared vision, shared experiences, shared ideals, and shared values, and this is reinforced by the stories to share with one another,” Gaisano told the budding journalists.
SunStar Cebu has officially launched Campus Perspective, a dedicated weekly section that showcases the work of aspiring young journalists on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Benedicto College in Mandaue City.
On the same day, the publication also conducted an orientation for its Junior Journo Program.
Gaisano also invited the student journalists to maximize their platform while keeping in mind the values that SunStar holds dearly: truth, accountability, and community engagement.
“Some of you may not eventually be (a) journalist but I hope this experience will enrich each one of your life with lessons wherever life will take you. And with your contribution to this initiative, you take part as well in enriching the community you are in,” said Gaisano.
The launch of Campus Perspective is an offshoot of the Junior Journo program, which began in July this year. This initiative seeks to inspire and nurture young minds during their formative years when their curiosity for storytelling and truth-telling is at its height.
The initiative is part of the publication’s 42nd-anniversary celebration with the theme “Inspiring Tomorrow’s Storytellers.”
Furthermore, this initiative aims to provide students with real-world journalism experience and foster media literacy, aligning with SunStar Cebu’s commitment to promoting ethical journalism.
The launching was welcomed and graced by Dr. Ranulfo Visaya, Benedicto College’s Director for Academic Affairs, and featured speeches from SunStar Publishing’s executive publisher Nestor Ramirez.
Ramirez highlighted the dual focus of the program: nurturing young journalists’ creativity and sharpening their skills while instilling in them the values of truth and ethics in journalism.
“By giving young writers a platform, we hope to nurture their creativity and sharpen their skills while teaching them the value of truth and ethics in journalism,” said Ramirez.
SunStar Cebu associate publisher Mildred Galarpe outlined the Junior Journo Program’s orientation, while editor-in-chief Marchel Espina officially launched the Campus Perspective section.
The event drew participation from various schools in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, including Pusok Junior and Senior High School, Tawason National High School, Saint Louis College, Jagobiao National High School, Benedicto College, Pajo Senior High School, and Marigondon National High School.
The orientation offered high school students insights into journalism’s vital role in society, encouraging them to explore their potential and use their voices responsibly.
Jake Pepito Ortega, a participant from Tawason National High School and the editor-in-chief of his school publication, shared his excitement about the program.
“I learned that journalism is more than just news writing or sports writing; there are many types of articles to explore,” he said.
“The experience was different from what I’ve learned in school and will motivate me to pursue being part of the Junior Journo program,” he added.
The new section of SunStar newspaper will appear in every Sunday issue continuing to inspire and uplift aspiring journalists across Cebu.