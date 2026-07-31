Junior Wildcats repeat

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats displayed the heart of a defending champion after defeating the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Campus, 68-62, in the championship game of the 2026 Emil’s Fiesta Cup Pre-Season Invitational on Thursday, July 30, at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla, Cebu.

The victory secured back-to-back championships for the Junior Wildcats, who also captured the title last year after defeating the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in the finals.

Geoffe Partosa spearheaded the Junior Wildcats with 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, earning Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors.

He received ample support from Jerome Enderez, who finished with 17 points and three steals, while Ivan Geraldez added nine points. Vince Zamora and Theo Santiago chipped in eight points apiece.

Kyle Bayog led UCLM with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Bradley Coleman contributed 15 points and Marky Goc-ong added nine.

CIT-U head coach Axel Rabaya said the tournament served as part of their preparation for the upcoming Cesafi season, but he stressed that it should not be considered the ultimate gauge for the team’s readiness.

The Junior Wildcats, who finished third runners-up in last season’s Cesafi tournament, built their biggest lead at 47-34.

However, UCLM staged a strong comeback behind consecutive three-pointers from Bayog and an inside basket by Coleman that trimmed the deficit to just 50-46. The game then turned into a thrilling battle that kept the crowd on its feet.

CIT-U eventually pulled away when Enderez buried two consecutive three-pointers in the closing minutes, allowing the Junior Wildcats to preserve their advantage until the final buzzer.

“We are truly grateful to the entire CIT-U community for their overwhelming support — from our school president and vice president, Sir Berns and Sir Jigger, as well as Atty. Janzen and Ma’am Jean, who have continuously stood behind our team,” Rabaya said.

“Winning back-to-back championships is a reminder that all the hard work, discipline, and sacrifices of our players and coaching staff have paid off. But for us, this is still not the standard we are aiming for in the Cesafi. We will continue to work hard and improve because we still have so much to learn. Our goal is not only to win championships but also to develop our players into better athletes and better individuals,” he added.

The CIT-U mentor also revealed that the same roster they fielded in the Emil’s Fiesta Cup will represent the team in the upcoming Cesafi season as they continue to strengthen their chemistry and team cohesion.

Named to the tournament’s Mythical Five were Llyco Ventura of the University of the Visayas (UV), Jade Bialan of the University of Cebu Main Campus (UC Main), Kyle Bayog (UCLM), and CIT-U teammates Vince Zamora and Ivan Geraldez.

In the battle for third place, the UV Baby Lancers defeated UC Main, 77-66.

Meanwhile, the Oberes family, led by Emil and Mikey Oberes, expressed their gratitude to all the participating teams and supporters of the annual tournament, which has reached its 17th edition and has become one of the highlights of the Barangay Linao fiesta celebration in the Municipality of Minglanilla.

The Emil’s Fiesta Cup was made possible through the support of Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, Minglanilla Mayor Lheslenn Enad, and Barangay Linao, led by Barangay Captain Ma. Primitiva “Kap En-en” Castañares.