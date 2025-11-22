Junior Wildcats shock Eagles

THE Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats pulled off a shocking 61-56 win over the highly favored defending champions Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) boys’ basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

The surprising win further complicated the team standings, making it more difficult to determine who will advance to the Final Four.

As of press time, the Junior Wildcats shared the No. 2 spot with the Magis Eagles and the University of Cebu Lapulapu/Mandaue, all sporting similar 5–2 records.

The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, who bowed to the UC Baby Webmasters on Thursday, remained on top with a 6–2 slate, but CIT-U could join the leaders if it defeated the cellar-dwelling Don Bosco Technology College (DBTC) Greywolves on Saturday (results not yet available as of this writing).

Under the format, the top two teams will earn a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

The Magis Eagles started hot with a 14–3 run, but the Junior Wildcats countered with a 13–6 rally to cut the lead to 16–20 at the end of the first period.

From thereon, a see-saw battle ensued, forging eight deadlocks and seven lead changes.

The Junior Wildcats took the driver’s seat when Geoffe Partosa, Francis Kyle Gigantana, and Wenceslao Dabalos joined forces for an 11–1 rally to go up 27–21 midway through the second frame.

Although coach Axel Rabaya credited their victory to a collective team effort, it was Partosa who shone the brightest.

Partosa, the only Junior Wildcat who scored in double figures, finished with 19 points and six rebounds, committed no turnovers in 20 minutes of play, and was named Best Player of the Game.

“It was really a team effort. Everyone delivered, especially on defense. We focused on working hard defensively because we knew Ateneo had size, experience, and were very well-coached. So we made up for it with defense, particularly in the last two minutes,” said Rabaya, who is now on his second year as CIT-U head coach.

Gigantana and Theo Maxin Santiago chipped in eight points apiece, while Jero Deniel Rosellosa and team captain Keiff Russel Suarez added seven points each for the Junior Wildcats.

Jibson Gaviola nearly tallied a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the Magis Eagles. Lian Kent Basa and Henry Kristoffer Suico notched 11 and 10 points, respectively.

In the college division, the University of Cebu Webmasters solidified their hold on the solo lead by edging the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers, 59–56.

The Webmasters are now toting a 9–1 slate, while the loss dropped the Panthers to 8–2.

