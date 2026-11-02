Just who is ‘PBB’ housemate Robbie Jaworski’s famous family?

THE family background of “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0” housemate Robbie Jaworski has caught the attention of netizens, with many revisiting his connections to some of the country’s prominent political, sports and entertainment personalities.

Robbie is the son of former actress and Olympic equestrienne Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski and Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr.

Through his mother’s side, he is the grandnephew of the late former President Corazon “Cory” Aquino and a relative of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III. His maternal grandfather is former Tarlac congressman Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr., Cory’s brother.

On his father’s side, Robbie is the grandson of basketball legend and former senator Robert “The Big J” Jaworski.

The 26-year-old actor, who joined the new season of “PBB,” has also previously spoken about growing up with a well-known family name and wanting to establish his own identity in the entertainment industry. / JAT S