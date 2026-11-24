THE Department of Justice (DOJ) may seek help from other government agencies to trace shipments in the alleged smuggling of P13 billion worth of illicit cigarettes and determine who was behind the companies involved.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag said the bureau filed its complaints with the DOJ because the department was already investigating cigarette smuggling activities.

Matibag said investigators had identified the incorporators of the companies involved but may need to look further into what role, if any, each played in the alleged operation.

Shipping records

Matibag said the presence of containers bearing international shipping marks in what was presented as a domestic shipment raised questions.

The shipment, he said, warranted closer scrutiny if the required shipping and transport documents could not be produced.

Investigators are tracing where the shipments originated and how they moved between ports to determine whether any transfers were irregular.

Possible NBI assistance

Matibag said the DOJ could enlist other agencies and that the NBI was prepared to assist if the department referred the matter back to the bureau.

The DOJ has said the complaints will undergo preliminary investigation to determine whether there are grounds to file criminal charges in court.

The NBI filed complaints on Nov. 9, 2026, against 13 people, including members of Cebu’s Gothong family, for alleged violations of Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The complaints followed the seizure of 59 containers in operations in June and July at private wharves in Tondo, Manila, and Mandaue City, Cebu.

Carlos A. Gothong Lines Inc. said it did not know what was inside the containers. The company said it accepted them for domestic transport after the shippers had loaded and sealed them. / MVG