Justice for Estela

THE family of Estela Leyte Ligaray, 44, is appealing for help as police continue to search for the man believed to be behind her tragic death — her own husband.

Estela, a native of Negros Occidental who later settled with her husband in Barangay Adela, Poro, Camotes Island, was found dead inside a church in Liloan, Cebu. Authorities said she had been strangled and burned.

Police identified the suspect as Ronnie Ligaray, 40, Estela’s husband, who is said to have a mental disorder. According to Lt. Col. Dindo Alaras, Liloan police chief, investigators have traced CCTV footage showing the suspect walking in Barangay Yati, about three kilometers from the crime scene.

Estela’s younger sister, Emelyn Baroc, shared that Ronnie had a history of violence. He was previously arrested for violating the Violence Against Women and Their Children Act (Republic Act 9262) after physically assaulting Estela. Despite the abuse, Estela still posted bail for him last year in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, hoping he would change.

“Wala gyud namo damha nga mao ni ang iyang buhaton. Naluoy ra gyud si Ate niya sa una (We never thought he would do something like this. My sister only felt sorry for him before),” Emelyn said, struggling to hold back tears.

Now, Estela’s family and their community are united in grief — but also in their call for justice. Her child has vowed to cooperate with authorities to help find the suspect and ensure he faces the consequences of his actions.

The Liloan Police Station is appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspect to immediately report to their office.

“Your information, no matter how small, can help us bring justice to Estela and her grieving family,” Alaras said.

Those who wish to help may contact the Liloan Police Station at 0998-598-6385, or report through their official hotline and social media pages. / AYB