Justin Bieber performs ‘Baby,’ ‘Favorite Girl’ and early hits at Coachella set; fans react

FANS turned emotional as Justin Bieber brought back some of his biggest early hits, including “Baby” and “That Should Be Me,” during his highly anticipated Coachella set, transforming the desert into a massive sing-along on April 12, 2026 (Philippine time).

A product of YouTube success, Bieber’s return to the songs that launched his career felt like a full-circle moment—one that fans embraced wholeheartedly.

Discovered through viral covers as a teenager, the pop star nodded to his beginnings by performing tracks like “So Sick” and “With You,” further highlighting his roots and musical influences.

Even before the now-viral moment of Bieber briefly using a laptop onstage, echoing his early internet-era beginnings, the singer had already delivered one of the most talked-about performances of the festival.

Opening with new tracks “All I Can Take” and “Speed Demon,” Bieber balanced his evolving sound with nostalgia, seamlessly transitioning into classics like “Baby,” “Favourite Girl,” and “That Should Be Me.”

The energy surged further with crowd favorites “Beauty and the Beat” and “Confident,” as fans sang along word for word.

The performance marked Bieber’s biggest live appearance since stepping back from touring in 2022 due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. His return to a major stage like Coachella signals a strong new chapter in his career.

He closed the set with “Daisies” from his latest album Swag, ending on a softer, reflective note that highlighted both his growth and longevity in the industry.

Bieber is expected to return for Weekend 2 of the festival, scheduled for April 19 (Philippine time). (JAT)