K-AI to enter Philippine infrastructure projects

A discussion was held at the National Assembly on ways to target the large-scale infrastructure market in the Philippines by linking the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) with AI technology.
On September 30, 2026, Representative Moon Jin-seok of the Democratic Party of Korea and others held the “Korea–Philippines Bridge Forum for Future-Oriented Growth Partners” at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building, with support from the Philippine Embassy in Korea. The forum was organized to explore ways for Korean companies to enter the Philippine market.
In his opening remarks, Representative Moon said, “The Philippines was the first country in Southeast Asia to dispatch combat troops during the Korean War,” adding that “The government and political community will work together to accelerate economic cooperation partnerships that create mutual benefits for both countries.”
The Philippine side also called for more active participation by Korean companies.
Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez, Ambassador of the Philippines to Korea, highlighted the implementation of the “CREATE MORE Act,” which includes corporate tax incentives, emphasizing that the Philippines offers favorable conditions for investment.
Regis Romero II, Chairman of RMR Group, also directly introduced major private-sector cooperation opportunities, including Metro Manila’s Line 11 project, with an estimated project scale of KRW 2.49 trillion.
According to the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank), the Philippines ranks third in the world among EDCF partner countries in terms of loan approvals, with 77.1% of total support concentrated in transportation infrastructure.
Professor Moon Kyung-yeon of Chonbuk National University, who delivered a presentation at the forum, suggested that “combining Korea’s advanced AI and digital technologies with the Philippines’ traditional infrastructure projects could significantly enhance Korea’s competitiveness in securing infrastructure contracts.”
Based on the issues identified at the forum, Rep. Moon Jin-seok and the organizers plan to continue pursuing policy and legislative support measures to help Korean companies secure overseas projects.
Yongsoo Cho, CEO of HQ Company, also participated in the forum as Vice President of RMR Group Philippines. During the event, he introduced HQ Company’s ongoing renewable energy projects in the Philippines and shared the company’s experience and vision for developing sustainable energy infrastructure in the country. (SPONSORED CONTENT)