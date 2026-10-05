K-AI to enter Philippine infrastructure projects

A discussion was held at the National Assembly on ways to target the large-scale infrastructure market in the Philippines by linking the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) with AI technology.

On September 30, 2026, Representative Moon Jin-seok of the Democratic Party of Korea and others held the “Korea–Philippines Bridge Forum for Future-Oriented Growth Partners” at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building, with support from the Philippine Embassy in Korea. The forum was organized to explore ways for Korean companies to enter the Philippine market.