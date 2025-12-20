Cebu

K-drama stars Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin tie the knot

K-drama stars Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin tie the knot
Longtime celebrity couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are officially married. (AM Entertainment Instagram)
Published on

LONGTIME South Korean celebrity couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are officially married.

Their agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the union on Saturday, December 20, 2025, by releasing a wedding photo of the couple.

"Today, actress Shin Min Ah and actor Kim Woo Bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together. Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future," AM Entertainment said in a statement.

Congratulations, Min-Ah and Woo-Bin! (SunStar Cebu)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph