K-pop girl group Unis to conclude activities

The K-pop girl group Unis will disband after its contract with F&F Entertainment ends on September 26, 2026, according to a report by Soompi.

“The company and the members have continuously discussed the contract period and the direction of their future activities. After thorough discussions, we have ultimately decided to conclude UNIS’s official activities as a full group in accordance with the originally scheduled contract period,” the agency said.

F&F Entertainment thanked the members and said it would continue to support them in their future careers.

“Although their official activities together as Unis will come to an end, we will also sincerely support the members as they embark on new beginnings, continue pursuing their dreams in their respective paths, and grow further,” the agency added.

Unis was formed through the talent survival show Universe Ticket and made its debut on March 27, 2024, with its first mini album, We UNIS.

Filipino members Elisia and Gehlee, along with Filipino-Korean member Hyeonju, are part of the group. The other members are Nana, Kotoko, Yunha, Yoona and Seowon.

Among Unis’ songs are “Superwoman,” “Curious” and “Swicy.” Elisia and Gehlee also performed a cover of BINI’s “Pantropiko” in a medley on 1theK Originals’ YouTube channel. / TRC S