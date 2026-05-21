K-pop Group STAYC sets Manila return for ‘Stay Closer’ fan concert

K-pop girl group STAYC is set to return to Manila for their “Stay Closer” fan concert this coming September, 2026.

According to the group’s official page, the Manila stop is scheduled for September 20, though the venue has yet to be finalized.

The tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, in August before heading to Manila, with additional stops scheduled for Macau, Taipei and several cities in Australia.

The upcoming show follows the group’s recent appearance in the Philippines, where they performed at the Waterbomb Music Festival in February 2026. / BKA S