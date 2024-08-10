K-Pop star's concept photos Highlight Filipino sari-sari stores

In the vast ocean of K-Pop where new groups are making their debuts left and right, concept is king.

When K-Pop’s Summer Queen Hyolyn posted her concept photos for “Wait,” a comeback single slated for release on Aug. 12, 2024, no one expected she would be bringing a splash of Filipino culture to K-Pop with photos taken in a sari-sari store.

For international fans curious about Hyolyn’s concept photos, this article will explain what a sari-sari store is and why it holds special significance for Filipinos.

Definition

According to the report from the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in 2024, sari-sari stores are small, neighborhood retail outlets that play a vital role in the economic and social fabric of the Philippines.

“Sari-sari stores are endemic to the Philippines. It is the lifeblood of urban and rural communities. Their ubiquitous presence represents not only economic and social importance but cultural importance, as well. Sari-sari stores are important facets of the community where the trade of basic needs is sold at the smallest retail quantity,” wrote the PNA.

In Hyolyn’s concept photos, a colorful array of vegetables like lettuce, potatoes, cucumbers, garlic and onions decorates the background. The imagery is enhanced by retail pack ketchup and various spices, with an emphasis on “tingi” packaging popular in Filipino sari-sari stores.

“Perhaps it is only in the Philippines that one can buy a cigarette, candy, shampoo, soap and many other basic commodities. There was even a time when one could buy vinegar, cooking oil, and soy sauce at what we call ‘tingi.’ Many sari-sari stores today have added vegetables and meat to their products, cornering a sizable consumer base,” stated the PNA.

Reaction

When SunStar shared the concept photos of Hyolyn on its social media pages, they garnered significant attention on social media, with various fans and Cebuanos reacting to them.

“Murag ganahan ko mahimong utan” (I feel like becoming a vegetable) said one netizen in the comment section.

“Nadine walked so Hyolyn could run,” commented another netizen, referring to Nadine Lustre’s iconic photo of Mang Tomas sauce in a sari-sari store in Siargao.

“Mother, how much for the silver swan soy sauce?” asked another netizen.

“Very Philippine-coded,” noted another internet user.

Hyolyn also posed inside a jeepney, a popular mode of public transportation in the Philippines and a quintessential part of Filipino daily life. All of this was shot in Siquijor, where the K-Pop star is going to release another summer bop in a popular and beloved summer destination in the Philippines.

Once part of the acclaimed group SISTAR until 2017, Hyolyn is well-known for summer anthems such as “Touch My Body” and “Loving U.” SISTAR19, the sub-unit comprised of Hyolyn and Bora, first hit the scene in 2011 with the hit “Ma Boy.” The pair made a return in January 2024 with a new release, “No More (Ma Boy).”