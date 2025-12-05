Kaagapay Outreach extends services to calamity-hit areas in Cebu, Negros

RAFI Microfinance has expanded its free essential services to both clients and non-clients affected by the recent earthquake and typhoon across Cebu and Negros Island.

Through the Kaagapay Outreach, Rafi Microfinance delivered free medical consultations, medicines, vitamins, and psychological first aid to residents in northern and southern Cebu, and Negros Island.

The outreach ran from December 1 to 5, 2025, covering several of the hardest-hit areas in Cebu province, including Daan Bantayan, Medellin, San Remegio, Bogo, Tabogon, Camotes, Danao, Borbon, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue, Cebu City, Tuburan, Balamban, Lutupan, Toledo, and Talisay.

Simultaenously, the Kaagapay Outreach is also held in the calamity affected communities in La Carlota, La Castellana, and Calatrava in Negros Occidental, and Canlaon in Negros Oriental.

Earlier this year, Kaagapay Outreach served nearly 12,000 beneficiaries in 12 areas across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, providing mental, dental, optical, laboratory services, and government services, along with business support in partnership with various public and private organizations.

Rafi Microfinance, a program under the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Incorporated (Rafi), continues its mission to uplift microentrepreneurs and their families by supporting their businesses and offering holistic programs and services. (PR)